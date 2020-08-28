BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Georgia Guidestones : Manifesto for a Healthy Recovery? Coincidence or Nefarious #EndTimes Plan? P 2 ( Possibly Offensive to some viewers )
The Final Watch
The Final Watch
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • August 28, 2020
Part 2 - In this video heed the warning and don't trust some of the people claiming to be looking out for you. The Georgia Guidestones have some creepy similarities with the Manifesto Health Plan for the World. Both of them need ALOT of SPACE. So much space in fact that some room has to be made. This is part 2 - check out part 1 if you have not seen it. Please like and subscribe and share to help build channel. Thx

Isaiah 62:6
“I have set watchmen upon thy walls, O Jerusalem, which shall never hold their peace day nor night: ye that make mention of the LORD, keep not silence,”
Keywords
healthbiblebible studydreamschristianprophecyrapturetribulationnwoilluminatirevelationgeorgia guidestonesantichristsecret societiesmanifestodiscernmentbook of lifebook of judgements
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

Cassie B.
FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

Coco Somers
Review of 52 Studies Links Alcohol and Sugary Drinks to Higher Gout Risk

Review of 52 Studies Links Alcohol and Sugary Drinks to Higher Gout Risk

Iva Greene
Study: Fish Intake Before Pregnancy Linked to Lower Odds of Early-Onset Hypertension

Study: Fish Intake Before Pregnancy Linked to Lower Odds of Early-Onset Hypertension

Coco Somers
The healing power of Palmarosa: A deep dive into the therapeutic benefits of this essential oil

The healing power of Palmarosa: A deep dive into the therapeutic benefits of this essential oil

Laura Harris
Trump&#8217;s $25 million Meta purchase and SpaceX debt investment signal troubling conflicts

Trump’s $25 million Meta purchase and SpaceX debt investment signal troubling conflicts

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy