Satanist are telling Christians to stop warning & just speak about the Bible & just focus on Jesus

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). Millions of nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist "Mid Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories deception Antichrist-worship lies" fake Christians are sending messages to all the real Christians to only speak about things that are in the Bible and to only focus on Jesus’ “love & light,” and to stop telling people to repent and warning them and being negative and exposing all kinds of their sins that will lead them into hell & the Tribulation Age.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877al047
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