Archangel Spetsnaz shares Combat Footage of Engagements with the UKR Enemy by the VDV, Svyatovo-Kremmenaya front

Archangel Spetsnaz shares combat footage of engagements with the enemy by the VDV, Svyatovo-Kremmenaya front
Of note - constant burst and displacement and what appears to be a suppresor, presumably to minimize muzzle flash.
The machinegunner calls out, “Flash!” at the start of the clip.
