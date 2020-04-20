BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Do Bill Gates, COVID-19 and 666 All Have in Common?
The Solid Rock
The Solid Rock
68 followers
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
208 views • April 20, 2020
Bill Gates, multi-billionaire founder of Microsoft, explained how businesses will function while practicing social distancing in response to a question posed on Reddit about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. His response has aroused considerable interest among anti-vaccine proponents and people keeping an eye on world events, especially regarding the fulfillment of the end time prophecy about the Mark of the Beast (666) from Revelation 13. This video is a must-see for people interested in RFID, biometric identification and other technological and social developments which could be used to implement the Mark of the Beast prophecy. Find out how Bill Gates' ID 2020 plan could fit in with these chilling developments.

***

End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.

Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com

Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]

***

Credits

01. Keys Treasures by Bill-Gates-Reddit-600x539 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

02. Steve Jobs and Bill Gates by Joi Ito from Inbamura, Japan https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

03. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlPDy... by NIBIB gov Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

04. Human Microchip Implant by Biohacker Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

05. An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids by sciencealert.com/article found at: https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invis... FAIR USE

06. How the Saudi Blockade is Starving Yemen by The New York Times Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)

07. Fighting Ebola In The Streets, dead bodies everywhere, the craziness of Monrovia by
Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

08. During The Famine Young Child Dying In The Gutter, China [1946] Geroge Silk [RESTORED] by ralph repo https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

09. Fingerprint by I Love You Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

10. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

11. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/d...

12. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)

13. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Keywords
vaccinesgodvaccinecommunismchinaxi jinpingbeastidentitymark of the beastpandemicend timeslast daysrevelationmicrosoftvirusantichristbill gates666dragonarmageddonbiometricsidentificationid2020coronaviruscovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Cassie B.
New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

Sterling Ashworth
Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Cassie B.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Douglas Harrington
The Civilizational War Over AI: I&#8217;m on the Side of Humans, Not the Machine Overlords

The Civilizational War Over AI: I’m on the Side of Humans, Not the Machine Overlords

Mike Adams
Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy