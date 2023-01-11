Create New Account
Investigation launched as video of soldiers burning bodies appears online
January 11, 2023


An investigation has been launched by the South African military after a blood-curdling video emerged online, allegedly showing a group of soldiers throwing the corpses of jihadists onto a fire in neighboring Mozambique. The military stressed that, if it turns out that South African troops were involved in wrongdoing, they will be brought to justice.


