Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
399) Aman Jabbi - Digital ID or Digital Prison? [Five Pillars to Enslave Humanity - 2023]
channel image
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
517 Subscribers
22 views
Published 17 hours ago

Credits to debess channel. December 30th, 2023.

Aman Jabbi - Digital ID or Digital Prison? [Five Pillars to Enslave Humanity] 2023 Update


Digital ID or Digital Prison presentation with updates for 2023. More discussion about Digital Transformation, The Hegelian Dialectic for Climate Change & Global Warming, Tokenization of Assets, NetZero, UN SDGs, ESG, Manipulation of school children for control and monetization, etc.


Aman Jabbi Interview [16 Aug 2023] Digital Control Grid Panopticon

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nseW6mdsQCQP/


Aman Jabbi: FACIAL RECOGNITION Is MORE than we THINK 🤔

https://www.bitchute.com/video/A80xIOnzQy7M/


A Boy and His Dog (1975 Movie) HD

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OOwLz8XEhY4O/


Room 101 Chinese Style

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yHAokR06w0xX/



My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
prisonenslavementdigital idaman jabbi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket