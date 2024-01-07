399) Aman Jabbi - Digital ID or Digital Prison? [Five Pillars to Enslave Humanity - 2023]

Credits to debess channel. December 30th, 2023.
Aman Jabbi - Digital ID or Digital Prison? [Five Pillars to Enslave Humanity] 2023 Update
Digital ID or Digital Prison presentation with updates for 2023. More discussion about Digital Transformation, The Hegelian Dialectic for Climate Change & Global Warming, Tokenization of Assets, NetZero, UN SDGs, ESG, Manipulation of school children for control and monetization, etc.
Aman Jabbi Interview [16 Aug 2023] Digital Control Grid Panopticon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nseW6mdsQCQP/
Aman Jabbi: FACIAL RECOGNITION Is MORE than we THINK 🤔
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A80xIOnzQy7M/
A Boy and His Dog (1975 Movie) HD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OOwLz8XEhY4O/
Room 101 Chinese Style
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yHAokR06w0xX/
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.