Billy Graham refers to the British Crown in an excerpt of his speech about Christ as The King of kings and Lord of lords. When the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the crown on Elizabeth’s head, he said she could wear it UNTIL HE WHO DESERVES THE RIGHT TO WEAR IT RETURNS – This is a part of the history of Britain. It’s also a part of prophecy. For more details, please read: Billy Graham – The British Crown and Christ – Gibraltar-Messenger.net/billy-graham-british-crown-and-christ



Please note: Misspellings are from the original short video that's gone viral.

