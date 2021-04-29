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David Straight on your Freedom! Part One.
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1302 views • April 29, 2021
MUST WATCH! To move forward in your life in this era of corruption, lies and deceit, it is a must to watch this Part One of Three videos. Do not ignore information as it applies to the unlawful conversion perpetrated against you and your children at birth. If you think you know who you are and where you stand in todays world, guess again. The real you is dead to the system and until you realize this you will not be free.
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