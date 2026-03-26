Date: Mar. 26, 2026. Lesson 59-2026. Title: The Rod That Delivers

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Proverbs 22:15 declares a foundational truth about the human heart: foolishness is not incidental—it is bound up within. Left unchecked, it directs life toward error and ruin. Yet God provides a means of correction—the rod of discipline—that drives folly far from the child and sets a course toward wisdom. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the reality of inherited folly, the purpose of loving correction, and how disciplined instruction shapes a life aligned with truth.
Lesson 59-2026
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
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