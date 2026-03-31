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Signs of the end times: Globalist Canadian government labels the Bible as hate literature! (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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Credits to Press For Truth (Dan Dicks)


As the prophet of God says in Isaiah 5:20: Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!


The globalist Liberal government of Canada has passed bill C-9 much to the displeasure of Christian groups since the bill will label the Bible as hate literature and thus, prevent preachers from preaching biblical truth.


In a 186-137 vote, the House of Commons passed Bill C-9, the so-called “Combatting Hate Act” stripping away religious protections and opening the door to criminalizing Christians who dare to quote scripture on marriage, life, or sexuality. How much longer will Canada tolerate attacks on Christianity?


The Canadian government wants to uplift LGBTQ Canadians above the eternal holy written word of God. There’s something about Christ and His followers that makes governments and leftist groups fearful of the Christian God Who rules the universe.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

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fatherbiblegodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truebill c-9hate literature
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