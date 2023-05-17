The Battle for Life Has Only Begun - Freedom Alive® Ep70

June 24, 2022 was a day that changed history for protecting unborn children and their mothers. But where do we go from here? We joyously celebrated the moment when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the horrible Roe and Casey abortion decisions. But the battle continues on so many levels. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Mat Staver and Liberty Counsel’s Vice President of Media Holly Meade give an update on what’s happening on this important life or death issue.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered January 29, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org