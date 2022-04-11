How to Turn ‘Inner Suffering’ into Fuel for Growth

There’s an old saying that - ‘physical pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional’. Given all the challenging situations we face in the world today, its normal to react negatively. But staying in that state for a long time, helps no one.Discover a practice that actually uses suffering as ‘fuel’ for creative solutions. By doing this, you can more easily create a better life for yourself and others.Topics Covered:02:45 - The concept of SANA versus SIM to manifest growth07:15 - A suffering state can mean you’re on the verge of a breakthrough11:05 - A simple framework to live by16:15 - Discovering how much time you spend in a suffering state21:30 - Misconceptions in the world of personal growth19:50 - A quick practice to move from Suffering to Alignment---------------------------------LINKS---------------------------------MindStory Inner Coach [Book] and 2 FREE Audio Neuro-BlueprintsHelio Tropez [Award-Winning Novel]STAY CONNECTED WITH GOLDEN AGE TIMELINEJoin The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZjJoin The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel