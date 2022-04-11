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How to Turn ‘Inner Suffering’ into Fuel for Growth
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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50 views • April 11, 2022
There’s an old saying that - ‘physical pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional’. Given all the challenging situations we face in the world today, its normal to react negatively. But staying in that state for a long time, helps no one.
Discover a practice that actually uses suffering as ‘fuel’ for creative solutions. By doing this, you can more easily create a better life for yourself and others.
Topics Covered:
02:45 - The concept of SANA versus SIM to manifest growth
07:15 - A suffering state can mean you’re on the verge of a breakthrough
11:05 - A simple framework to live by
16:15 - Discovering how much time you spend in a suffering state
21:30 - Misconceptions in the world of personal growth
19:50 - A quick practice to move from Suffering to Alignment

---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------

MindStory Inner Coach [Book] and 2 FREE Audio Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book/



Helio Tropez [Award-Winning Novel]
https://goldenagetimeline.com/Book


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Keywords
podcaststresspandemicmindfulnesspersonal developmententrepreneurshipsuccess tipssuffering is optional
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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