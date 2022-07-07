Fritz Springmeter- Bloodlines of the Illuminati (1990 Interview). (I learned a lot of things in watching this video- harrier).

[Forwarded from EXPOSEthePEDOSendTheCABAL]

Fritz Springmeier - Bloodlines Of The Illuminati





“Who and what kind of family are allied with the top 13 Illuminati bloodlines? The Illuminati seeks to capture the occult power of powerful occult bloodlines around the world."





The author of Bloodlines of the Illuminati is interviewed about his book that exposes the aristocratic Illuminati families that want you gone!





Fritz Artz Springmeier, is an American author who has written several books about the global elite who belong to satanic bloodlines and are conspiring to dominate the world. He has described his goal as "exposing the New World Order agenda.” Springmeier has written and self-published several books based on the subject of the bloodline of the Illuminati and their use of mind control. He has also endorsed the existence of Project Monarch, a CIA mind control project.

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https://rumble.com/vxa8ed-fritz-springmeier-bloodlines-of-the-illuminati-1990-interview.html