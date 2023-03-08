https://gettr.com/post/p2at6nufc1e
【[email protected] 】3/3/2023 Steve Gruber, Host of The Steve Gruber Show: The CCP’s Great Leap Forward was literally the Great Leap into the grave. The CCP believes it owns everything on earth, and even the moon and Mars!
#CCP #GreatLeapForward #CCPthreat #CCPvirus #WHO
GETTR: @SteveGruber
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 《史蒂夫·格鲁伯秀》节目主持人史蒂夫·格鲁伯：中共的大跃进就是”大步跃进坟墓”；中共以为地球上的一切甚至连月球和火星都是它的！
#中共 #大跃进 #中共威胁 #中共病毒 #世卫组织
盖特号：@SteveGruber
