God's Name(YHVH) Is Written in Our DNA and Satan's plan involves genetics and transhumanism

The poison poke may not be the mark of the beast yet, but it is a gene therapy and the mark of the beast is not far away. When the Mark is rolled out(perhaps the micro array needle patch), it will most likely make irreversible Genetic changes and it will certainly have eternal consequences.

Better to get saved now and to be rescued in the rapture by the Lord Jesus Christ, so you don't have to go through what is about to befall this world!

The gospel of our salvation today was given to us by the apostle Paul in 1 Cor 15:1-4. We need to understand that we are sinners and are on the way to hell for our sins. We need to believe that Jesus is God manifest in the flesh, that he lived a sinless life and that he died on the cross for our sins, was buried and rose on the third day according to the scriptures. His shed blood paid for the sins of mankind in full and anyone who trusts in their heart that their sins have been paid for in full by the blood of Jesus will be saved.

There is nothing that we can do to earn salvation. It is a free gift of God by grace through faith alone. Once we have put our trust in the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross, then we are sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise until the day of redemption(rapture/eternal security). Once you are truly saved by a heart belief in the blood atonement of the Lord Jesus Christ, then you cannot lose salvation. Once saved always saved.

The word repent just means a change of mind. To repent is to change from unbelief to belief. Put your faith in the blood of Jesus Christ to atone for your sins. Today is the day of salvation

1 Corinthians 15:1-4

1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;

2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.

3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;

4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:

Romans 3:25 “Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;”

Hebrews 9:22 “And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission.”

Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

Romans 5:9 - Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.

Ephesians 1:7 - In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;

Ephesians 1:13 “In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise,”