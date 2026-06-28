Putin addressed the first stage of United Russia's 23rd party congress in Moscow today, called to approve candidate lists ahead of the September 20 State Duma elections. He said the moment is "fateful" for the country, occurring during a fundamental, systemic transformation of the entire world order.



On the economy, Russia will bring its economy to a new technological level across all key areas. Some plans are being adjusted based on circumstances, but all strategic plans will be fully carried out. The country is going through a difficult period, but one that "has taught us a great deal," and all of the state's social obligations will be met.



National resilience is rooted in unity — Russia has always been strong and has won through the cohesion of its people. He declared 2026 the "year of unity of the peoples of our country," called traditional values a powerful foundation uniting Russian society, and described soldiers fighting in the SMO as the country's genuine elite. Russia is being "tested," with outside forces trying to remove it as a global factor that has "always stood in the way of evil."



On the party and elections, the vote will proceed strictly on schedule and be conducted openly and fairly. Putin warned party members against bureaucratic complacency and opportunists who attach themselves to the ruling party for personal gain rather than to serve the public. Federal authorities will support regions facing budget shortfalls, while regional leaders are expected to maintain responsible fiscal policy. The congress reconvenes in August for its second stage, when United Russia will present its program for the next five years.

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United Russia chairman Dmitry Medvedev named the party's top five candidates for September's State Duma elections, unveiled at the party congress.



The federal part of the list includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, war correspondent and VGTRK deputy head Yevgeny Poddubny, presidential commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova, and Vladislav Golovin, head of the Yunarmiya youth movement.



Golovin is better known by his callsign "Struna." During the battle for Mariupol in 2022, footage of a marine commander leading his unit through the fighting went viral, his face hidden by a balaclava, his identity unknown, recognizable only by the bright red backpack his comrades had given him. He commanded a reconnaissance group from the 810th Marine Brigade, was wounded by a landmine that summer and lost part of his leg, and was awarded Hero of Russia later that year. He took over as head of Yunarmiya's main staff in December 2024.



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Also,

🇷🇺⚡️ — We will not give the Ukrainian Armed Forces a chance to impose their conditions for negotiations — Putin

⚡️ — Putin:



"There are proposals from Kiev to limit the military actions to just four territories (DPR, LPR, Zaporzhoye, and Kherson regions). This would allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to redeploy units there from other locations. This would be a lifesaver for Kiev in the face of a shortage of personnel."

But saving the Kiev regime is not part of our plans."

⚡️ — The main task of the Russian Armed Forces is to completely liberate Donbass and Novorussia - Putin

⚡️ — There are still 10.5 km left to Sumy from the Russian Federation's border - Putin

⚡️ — There are about 2 km left until the final encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Stary Oskol - Putin

⚡️ — The Russian troops are 8-9 km away from Slavyansk - Putin



@Intelslava