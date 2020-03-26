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** NESARA/GESARA – National/Global Security Reformation Act ** President Trump Speech - No POTUS Seal - Part 6
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60 views • March 26, 2020
** Draining the Swamp: Monetary and Fiscal Policy Reform
** NESARA - National Economic Security and Recovery Act
** GESARA- Global Economic Security and Reformation Act
(NESARA) was a set of proposed economic reforms suggested during the 1990s by Harvey Francis Barnard. Barnard claimed that the proposals, which included replacing the income tax with a national sales tax, abolishing compound interest on secured loans, and returning to a bimetallic currency, would result in 0% inflation and a more stable economy. The proposals were never introduced before Congress. He created the NESARA proposal during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He printed 1000 copies of his proposal, titled Draining the Swamp: Monetary and Fiscal Policy Reform (1996), and sent copies to members of Congress, believing it would pass quickly on its merits.
Barnard made several other attempts during the 1990s to draw political attention to the problems he saw in the US economy, and his suggested economic recovery proposal based on the root causes he determined. After these did not succeed, he decided in 2000 to release the proposal to the public domain and publish it on the internet.
The NESARA bill languished in Congress before finally being passed by a secret session in March 2000 and signed by President Bill Clinton. It is claimed that the new law was to be implemented at 10 am on September 11, 2001, but that the computers, and data (of the beneficiaries of the trillions of dollars of "Prosperity funds") were destroyed on the second floor of one of the World Trade Center towers in New York City during the terrorist attacks. It is believed that then President George W. Bush orchestrated the September 11, 2001 attacks and the Iraq War as distractions from NESARA.
Ref: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NESARA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0v7VUtxrPnQWPgZx-WSzgw
** NESARA - National Economic Security and Recovery Act
** GESARA- Global Economic Security and Reformation Act
(NESARA) was a set of proposed economic reforms suggested during the 1990s by Harvey Francis Barnard. Barnard claimed that the proposals, which included replacing the income tax with a national sales tax, abolishing compound interest on secured loans, and returning to a bimetallic currency, would result in 0% inflation and a more stable economy. The proposals were never introduced before Congress. He created the NESARA proposal during the late 1980s and early 1990s. He printed 1000 copies of his proposal, titled Draining the Swamp: Monetary and Fiscal Policy Reform (1996), and sent copies to members of Congress, believing it would pass quickly on its merits.
Barnard made several other attempts during the 1990s to draw political attention to the problems he saw in the US economy, and his suggested economic recovery proposal based on the root causes he determined. After these did not succeed, he decided in 2000 to release the proposal to the public domain and publish it on the internet.
The NESARA bill languished in Congress before finally being passed by a secret session in March 2000 and signed by President Bill Clinton. It is claimed that the new law was to be implemented at 10 am on September 11, 2001, but that the computers, and data (of the beneficiaries of the trillions of dollars of "Prosperity funds") were destroyed on the second floor of one of the World Trade Center towers in New York City during the terrorist attacks. It is believed that then President George W. Bush orchestrated the September 11, 2001 attacks and the Iraq War as distractions from NESARA.
Ref: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NESARA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0v7VUtxrPnQWPgZx-WSzgw
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