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Tartaria Lost : Kali-fornia and the Worldwide Evidence
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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946 views • December 15, 2021
Streamed live on Jul 10, 2021: California : Island of Tartaria

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Historians that didn't fit the narrative were demonized and ridiculed, yet some of their stories remain. Like many other scholars and seekers of the truth we have uncovered hidden, buried, and mysterious tales that have left us questioning. Join us as we discuss the origins and history of our nations most wicked and star studded state, California.

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biblechristianityfood shortagesscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimfaminetranshumanismhybridsdays of noahfossilsthe great resetthe flood of noahtracking chips
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