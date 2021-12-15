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Tartaria Lost : Kali-fornia and the Worldwide Evidence
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946 views • December 15, 2021
Streamed live on Jul 10, 2021: California : Island of Tartaria
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Historians that didn't fit the narrative were demonized and ridiculed, yet some of their stories remain. Like many other scholars and seekers of the truth we have uncovered hidden, buried, and mysterious tales that have left us questioning. Join us as we discuss the origins and history of our nations most wicked and star studded state, California.
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
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Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride
(Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) on YouTube (NYSTV Channel)
Historians that didn't fit the narrative were demonized and ridiculed, yet some of their stories remain. Like many other scholars and seekers of the truth we have uncovered hidden, buried, and mysterious tales that have left us questioning. Join us as we discuss the origins and history of our nations most wicked and star studded state, California.
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
T-Shirts and Mugs:
nystv-wear.creator-spring.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
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