Mosab Hassan Yousef: “PEACE With Hamas? NEVER. You WON'T BELIEVE What’s Coming…”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Son of Hamas, Mosab Hassan Yousef, joins Erin Molan for one of the most explosive and eye-opening interviews of the year. In this powerful conversation, Mosab exposes the truth about Hamas, Gaza, and the so-called “peace process” the world keeps falling for. He reveals why peace with Hamas is impossible, how Islamic ideology forbids any true peace with Israel, and why Western leaders and the UN continue to empower terrorists under the illusion of diplomacy. From Trump’s new Gaza peace plan, to Qatar’s secret influence, to his own father’s betrayal as a Hamas founder — Mosab shares a chilling prediction for what’s coming next in the Middle East and beyond.