Mosab Hassan Yousef: “PEACE With Hamas? NEVER. You WON'T BELIEVE What’s Coming…”
The Son of Hamas, Mosab Hassan Yousef, joins Erin Molan for one of the most explosive and eye-opening interviews of the year. In this powerful conversation, Mosab exposes the truth about Hamas, Gaza, and the so-called “peace process” the world keeps falling for. He reveals why peace with Hamas is impossible, how Islamic ideology forbids any true peace with Israel, and why Western leaders and the UN continue to empower terrorists under the illusion of diplomacy. From Trump’s new Gaza peace plan, to Qatar’s secret influence, to his own father’s betrayal as a Hamas founder — Mosab shares a chilling prediction for what’s coming next in the Middle East and beyond.

terrorismunisraelmiddle eastgazaradical islamgaza warhamasqatarunrwaerin molanmosab hassan yousefson of hamashamas israeltrump peace plangaza peacemosab yousef interviewhamas truthisrael hamas war 2025stand tall israelerin molan showpeace with hamas
