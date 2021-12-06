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CovidHOAX: A Very Serious Attack on Mankind - Jim Miller
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170 views • December 06, 2021
CovidHOAX: A Very Serious Attack on Mankind - Jim Miller
Retired senior army officer, Jim Miller, talks about the longterm plan to destroy the economy and enslave humanity.
Jim is involved in many initiatives and organisations around Ireland including, Hemp Cooperative Ireland, Business Retail Union of Ireland, Public Banking Forum of Ireland and The Platform.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Y2w3AV5IxjS/
Retired senior army officer, Jim Miller, talks about the longterm plan to destroy the economy and enslave humanity.
Jim is involved in many initiatives and organisations around Ireland including, Hemp Cooperative Ireland, Business Retail Union of Ireland, Public Banking Forum of Ireland and The Platform.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Y2w3AV5IxjS/
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