Solar Project Field Trip - Dr. Katherine Albrecht

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Dr. Katherine Albrecht, Harvard researcher, author, radio host, entrepreneur and activist, explains to Eileen why she got involved in stopping the data centers and how that prepared her for the dangerous solar industrial projects. She shares what she observed when she went on a "field trip" to the Shiawassee County solar project in Lennon, Michigan and why the developer Ranger Power is allegedly misleading the people as to its safety and benefits. To learn more or to get involved, go to https://www.stopdatacenters.org/





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/