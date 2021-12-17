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Damn! Empowerment
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10 views • December 17, 2021
Just a little more empowerment using a guided visualization that is shared at the end of this video.
I will email an mp3 file of the guided visualization if you ask me.
Please “like” the video and “follow” me on this platform.
Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com
I will email an mp3 file of the guided visualization if you ask me.
Please “like” the video and “follow” me on this platform.
Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com
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