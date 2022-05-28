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"Expect It" - Columbine - Recorded FBI Calls - Satanic Cults - Shadow Government
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172 views • May 28, 2022
"Expect It" (2016) | JonBenet Ramsey - Mass Shootings - Planned Parenthood - Columbine - Recorded FBI Calls - Satanic Cults - Shadow Government
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Expect-It-%282016%29:2?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Explosive New Documentary Details U.S. Department of Justice Secret Investigation of Colorado Satanic Cult—Narrated by Award Winning Journalist Timothy Charles Holmseth
JonBenet Ramsey, Planned Parenthood shootings, missing children, and more…
Dismiss everything you’ve read in the tabloids about the JonBenet Ramsey murder.
Ignore what you’ve seen on TV about the mass shooting at Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs and attacks on abortion clinics across the nation.
Take a second look at the ‘sale of baby body parts’ scandal that shocked the nation.
Prepare to re-think the actual origin of the horrendous abortion videos.
Forget what you thought you knew about missing children in the United States.
Clear your mind…put on your seat belt…because…
The FBI knows more – far more - and now, for the first time, the world will see what the Department of Justice has been investigating.
http://www.policerecordingskekoas.com/2016/11/fbi-probe-expect-it-jonbenet-ramsey-planned-parenthood.html?m=1
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Expect-It-%282016%29:2?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Explosive New Documentary Details U.S. Department of Justice Secret Investigation of Colorado Satanic Cult—Narrated by Award Winning Journalist Timothy Charles Holmseth
JonBenet Ramsey, Planned Parenthood shootings, missing children, and more…
Dismiss everything you’ve read in the tabloids about the JonBenet Ramsey murder.
Ignore what you’ve seen on TV about the mass shooting at Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs and attacks on abortion clinics across the nation.
Take a second look at the ‘sale of baby body parts’ scandal that shocked the nation.
Prepare to re-think the actual origin of the horrendous abortion videos.
Forget what you thought you knew about missing children in the United States.
Clear your mind…put on your seat belt…because…
The FBI knows more – far more - and now, for the first time, the world will see what the Department of Justice has been investigating.
http://www.policerecordingskekoas.com/2016/11/fbi-probe-expect-it-jonbenet-ramsey-planned-parenthood.html?m=1
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