Does your Christ-like nature shine in order to edify others?

1Thess lesson #114. Believers can walk in the new nature applying Bible Doctrine and in doing so they can lift up others around them. The Believer is called into service at salvation, yet most Christians have no clue about the true spiritual life. Our study in 1Thessalonians chapter five shows Paul teaching the congregation to align themselves back into the plan of GOD, to adhere to their spiritual calling. Do not follow the call of the devil's world!