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STEPHEN SINATRA, MD, HOW EMOTIONS & LIFESTYLE AFFECTS OUR HEART
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42 views • April 28, 2021
Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom

Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom




Integrative Cardiologist Stephen Sinatra, MD, has a different perspective of the body… Early in his career he became aware that we are electrical and emotional beings who are affected by our spirit, body, and mind. Dr. Sinatra will share how emotions affect the heart and how to achieve optimal health.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE ON BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/

** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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