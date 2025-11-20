AI Ends The Traditional Book Industry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The traditional publishing model is done. Mike Adams explains how AI will let anyone instantly generate personalized books, summaries, graphics, and content — no gatekeepers required. Knowledge becomes customizable and on-demand.
