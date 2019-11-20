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ClimateGate 10 Years Later & “Oxygen Bars” in India
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5 views • November 20, 2019
ClimateGate? Emails confessing their models had failed & they need to hide the decline. 10 Years later we see they shut it down EXACTLY like Hillary did the DNC emails — “Pay no attention to the lies & corruption exposed — WHERE did those emails come from? And no, you CANNOT see the data”
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