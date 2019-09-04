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Former President Jimmy Carter Builds Homes Homes for Muslims... Revealing! Approved by Soros!
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58 views • September 04, 2019
Rockefeller puppet and Rothschild-agent Soros-endorsed Jimmy Carter builds homes for Muslims, not homeless Vets... Thousands upon thousands of homeless vets sleep under bridges, in parks, during the day in libraries, in old cars... While Carter bequeaths Muslim homes built by Canadian "dhimmi" labor (under the illusion of being volunteers). Watch for this heinous injustice in your country... Political Islam advances to Sharia Law 51% demographic needed to include, traditional, terrorist, secular and progressive Muslims...
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