Support Your Freedom to Speak:
4 Red Heifers Means the Antichrist is Near 03/26/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published 16 hours ago

Today Pastor Stan shares with us the importance of the Red Heifers in Israel. They are going to be sacrificed soon and after this video, you’ll understand why this holds such an incredible significance.

