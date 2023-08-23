Can Blue States Keep Trump off of the 2024 Ballot?

Mr. Constitution Douglas V. Gibbs explains using clauses from the Constitution to support the argument...

https://www.douglasvgibbs.com

https://www.politicalpistachio.com

https://www.constitutionassociation.com

Please subscribe to this video channel, and visit my websites. Monetary contributions are always needed for various efforts such as:

-- Funding for travel to engage in the freedom movement.

-- Funding for two radio programs, KMET and KPRZ.

-- Funding for legal actions I am involved in.

-- Constitution Education and Resource Center.

-- Website Retrofit and Upgrade to make Mr. Constitution's online presence an interactive and more educational experience: Partially Funded, nearly complete.

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/douglasvgibbs

Venmo: Douglas-Gibbs-3 (then 3975)

Zelle: [email protected]