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Whole World Learning Vaccines Don't Save Lives ~ Vaccine Mantra Out The Window ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
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In today's discussion we will be discussing a live premiere of An Inconvenient Study in Italy, and Del will be reporting to us live in Italy. We will also talk about continuing attacks on the MAHA movement and RFK Jr's ongoing battle with taking fluoride out of water, as well as our concern with his signing a new prep act bill, though I thought that he was against the PREP act. In addition, Del will be talking to many doctors in Italy about Covid. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 478: THE HIGHWIRE: LIVE FROM ITALY: THE COVID PANIC MACHINE, MAHA MEDIA WARS & CANCER BREAKTHROUGHS.


References:

- E477: THE HIGHWIRE: LIVE FROM ITALY: THE COVID PANIC MACHINE, MAHA MEDIA WARS & CANCER BREAKTHROUGHS

  https://rumble.com/v7aiy2u-episode-478-live-from-italy-the-covid-panic-machine-maha-media-wars-and-can.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

  https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

  https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

  https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu

- Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura S02E01 Plum Island

  https://archive.org/details/conspiracy-theory-with-jesse-ventura-s-02-e-01-plum-island

Keywords
cancercensorshipsciencecdcpanictrustvaccinemediapharmamedicalmachinestudytyrannybigdisinformationwarsmandatestheanbreakthroughscovidinconvenientmaha
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