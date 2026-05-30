Whole World Learning Vaccines Don't Save Lives ~ Vaccine Mantra Out The Window ~

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In today's discussion we will be discussing a live premiere of An Inconvenient Study in Italy, and Del will be reporting to us live in Italy. We will also talk about continuing attacks on the MAHA movement and RFK Jr's ongoing battle with taking fluoride out of water, as well as our concern with his signing a new prep act bill, though I thought that he was against the PREP act. In addition, Del will be talking to many doctors in Italy about Covid. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 478: THE HIGHWIRE: LIVE FROM ITALY: THE COVID PANIC MACHINE, MAHA MEDIA WARS & CANCER BREAKTHROUGHS.
References:
- E477: THE HIGHWIRE: LIVE FROM ITALY: THE COVID PANIC MACHINE, MAHA MEDIA WARS & CANCER BREAKTHROUGHS
https://rumble.com/v7aiy2u-episode-478-live-from-italy-the-covid-panic-machine-maha-media-wars-and-can.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c
- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026
https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523
- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties
https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties
- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"
https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu
- Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura S02E01 Plum Island
https://archive.org/details/conspiracy-theory-with-jesse-ventura-s-02-e-01-plum-island