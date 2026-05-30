Whole World Learning Vaccines Don't Save Lives ~ Vaccine Mantra Out The Window ~

In today's discussion we will be discussing a live premiere of An Inconvenient Study in Italy, and Del will be reporting to us live in Italy. We will also talk about continuing attacks on the MAHA movement and RFK Jr's ongoing battle with taking fluoride out of water, as well as our concern with his signing a new prep act bill, though I thought that he was against the PREP act. In addition, Del will be talking to many doctors in Italy about Covid. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 478: THE HIGHWIRE: LIVE FROM ITALY: THE COVID PANIC MACHINE, MAHA MEDIA WARS & CANCER BREAKTHROUGHS.





References:

- E477: THE HIGHWIRE: LIVE FROM ITALY: THE COVID PANIC MACHINE, MAHA MEDIA WARS & CANCER BREAKTHROUGHS

https://rumble.com/v7aiy2u-episode-478-live-from-italy-the-covid-panic-machine-maha-media-wars-and-can.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu

- Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura S02E01 Plum Island

https://archive.org/details/conspiracy-theory-with-jesse-ventura-s-02-e-01-plum-island