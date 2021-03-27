BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

** Myanmar’s Military Pulled off the Coup Trump Couldn’t ** - Coup Predicated on Allegations of ELECTION FRAUD
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
1140 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
131 views • March 27, 2021
** Myanmar’s Military Junta Revokes Licenses of Media Outlets and Arrests Journalist for Coup Incitement Propaganda after Election Fraud ** 26/Mar/2021
** Myanmar’s Military Pulled Off the Coup Trump Couldn’t
- Intelligencer, Jonah Shepp – 01/Feb/2021
- Article: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/myanmar-military-coup-trump.html

-- President Joe Biden entered office less than two weeks ago on a pledge to restore the U.S. as a defender or democracy at home and abroad. His administration is already facing a foreign-policy crisis that, in light of our own recent political unrest, presents a unique test of that commitment.
Cont'd
** Myanmar’s Military Regime Arrests Four Media Staff in Shan State
- The Irrawaddy, 25/Mar/2021
- Article: https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/myanmars-military-regime-arrests-four-media-staff-shan-state.html
-- Four staff from the Shan State-based ethnic media Kanbawza Tai News have been detained by the security forces after a night raid on Wednesday. The detainees include two journalists, the publisher and a security guard.
Cont'd --
** With Two More Arrests, A Total of 18 Journalists Detained by Myanmar Regime
- The Irrawaddy, 19/Mar/2021
--Two Myanmar journalists working for the BBC and Mizzima News were arrested by the military regime Mar.19, raising the number of detained reporters to 18 as of Mar.19.
Cont'd --
Keywords
journalistcurrent eventsobamaclintonhuman traffickingpoliticaldeep stateunnwochild traffickingcoup attemptelection fraudx22 reportburmamyanmar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy