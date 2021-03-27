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** Myanmar’s Military Pulled off the Coup Trump Couldn’t ** - Coup Predicated on Allegations of ELECTION FRAUD
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131 views • March 27, 2021
** Myanmar’s Military Junta Revokes Licenses of Media Outlets and Arrests Journalist for Coup Incitement Propaganda after Election Fraud ** 26/Mar/2021
** Myanmar’s Military Pulled Off the Coup Trump Couldn’t
- Intelligencer, Jonah Shepp – 01/Feb/2021
- Article: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/myanmar-military-coup-trump.html
-- President Joe Biden entered office less than two weeks ago on a pledge to restore the U.S. as a defender or democracy at home and abroad. His administration is already facing a foreign-policy crisis that, in light of our own recent political unrest, presents a unique test of that commitment.
Cont'd
** Myanmar’s Military Regime Arrests Four Media Staff in Shan State
- The Irrawaddy, 25/Mar/2021
- Article: https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/myanmars-military-regime-arrests-four-media-staff-shan-state.html
-- Four staff from the Shan State-based ethnic media Kanbawza Tai News have been detained by the security forces after a night raid on Wednesday. The detainees include two journalists, the publisher and a security guard.
Cont'd --
** With Two More Arrests, A Total of 18 Journalists Detained by Myanmar Regime
- The Irrawaddy, 19/Mar/2021
--Two Myanmar journalists working for the BBC and Mizzima News were arrested by the military regime Mar.19, raising the number of detained reporters to 18 as of Mar.19.
Cont'd --
** Myanmar’s Military Pulled Off the Coup Trump Couldn’t
- Intelligencer, Jonah Shepp – 01/Feb/2021
- Article: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/myanmar-military-coup-trump.html
-- President Joe Biden entered office less than two weeks ago on a pledge to restore the U.S. as a defender or democracy at home and abroad. His administration is already facing a foreign-policy crisis that, in light of our own recent political unrest, presents a unique test of that commitment.
Cont'd
** Myanmar’s Military Regime Arrests Four Media Staff in Shan State
- The Irrawaddy, 25/Mar/2021
- Article: https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/myanmars-military-regime-arrests-four-media-staff-shan-state.html
-- Four staff from the Shan State-based ethnic media Kanbawza Tai News have been detained by the security forces after a night raid on Wednesday. The detainees include two journalists, the publisher and a security guard.
Cont'd --
** With Two More Arrests, A Total of 18 Journalists Detained by Myanmar Regime
- The Irrawaddy, 19/Mar/2021
--Two Myanmar journalists working for the BBC and Mizzima News were arrested by the military regime Mar.19, raising the number of detained reporters to 18 as of Mar.19.
Cont'd --
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