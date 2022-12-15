Biden Administration Colludes with WHO to Surrender American Sovereignty

More than anyone else, activist and researcher James Roguski is keeping track of the World Health Organization (WHO) in its attempts to take totalitarian control over the nations of the world. The moves include changes in the WHO regulations, separate agreements with nations, and health passports.

The central thrust is to lift all restraints from the Secretary-General Tedros, a Communist thug put in office by Xi Jinping, empowering him to name anyone nation a public health threat and without permission to begin taking actions against it.

With unbelievable overreach, WHO assumes authority over the broadest possible issues, way beyond in pandemics into broadly defined areas of public health including the war in Ukraine and climate change.

The U.S. is the initiator and main backer of the worst of the WHO power grabs, proposing amendments to the WHO’s regulations that could destroy American sovereignty and that of every other nation as well.

James Roguski asks that this interview with him be spread around the world to inform humanity of what the WHO, backed by President Biden, has in store for us—a global totalitarianism spawned out of supposedly protecting our health.