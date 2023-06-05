Moms On A Mission | Culture Wars | Guest: Dr. Gaylon McCollough | Indoctrination

Moms On a Mission is joined by Dr. Gaylon McCollough, an internationally renowned plastic surgeon , founder of the McCollough Institute for Appearance and Health and author of 24 books, to talk about the current culture and his book Tomorrow in America, The Battle for the Souls of our Children. Dr. McCollough expounds on the mission of his book which is to expand the access to things children should know. We also discuss the current education system and its failure to successfully teach civics and history. Dr. McCollough also reminds us that our children are the greatest gifts God will give to us and he gives us some practical steps to protect and nurture our children as we navigate through our toxic anti-Christian culture.





