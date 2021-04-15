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4.15.21: The EVIL ONES are ATTACKING those who SHARE TRUTH! PRAY!
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40 views • April 15, 2021
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Music
Dreamland Trailer
https://bit.ly/2QueMmr
We Are Echoes
Song by Stanley Gurvich
https://artlist.io/song/580/we-are-echoes
BREAKING: Part 1 -
@CNN
Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1382000630567469060
How about an ideology?” -
@RepBurgessOwens
https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1382501513604513792
Protesters throw a water bottle at a CNN crew member and hit him square on the head. They mock him when he falls down.
https://twitter.com/NicXTempore/status/1382497806624165897
BREAKING: Part 2 -
@CNN
Director Reveals That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to “Change The World”
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1382363023239692291
Democrats Just Revealed Their Plans to Pack Supreme Court with Radical Justices
https://beckernews.com/breaking-democrats-just-revealed-their-plans-to-pack-supreme-court-with-radical-justices-38582/
Police shoots man
https://bit.ly/3dhdAfm
Parents of Daunte Wright break silence after fatal shooting by police l GMA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KBVWD5Y4zQ
Q knew back in November 2018...the sting was on in Maricopa County
https://t.me/cjtruth316/3147
Coca-Cola Gets Heat They Didn’t See Coming – Now What?
https://bit.ly/3gcBj1W
EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Single Mother Raided By FBI, Detained For a Week After Going Through an Open Door at the US Capitol — Now Faces Over 30 Years in Prison
https://bit.ly/3seev4o
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
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*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
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★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
➡️ Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code (know20) for 20% OFF
———————————————
Get the Emergency Food you need BEFORE the next emergency!
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
Dreamland Trailer
https://bit.ly/2QueMmr
We Are Echoes
Song by Stanley Gurvich
https://artlist.io/song/580/we-are-echoes
BREAKING: Part 1 -
@CNN
Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1382000630567469060
How about an ideology?” -
@RepBurgessOwens
https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1382501513604513792
Protesters throw a water bottle at a CNN crew member and hit him square on the head. They mock him when he falls down.
https://twitter.com/NicXTempore/status/1382497806624165897
BREAKING: Part 2 -
@CNN
Director Reveals That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to “Change The World”
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1382363023239692291
Democrats Just Revealed Their Plans to Pack Supreme Court with Radical Justices
https://beckernews.com/breaking-democrats-just-revealed-their-plans-to-pack-supreme-court-with-radical-justices-38582/
Police shoots man
https://bit.ly/3dhdAfm
Parents of Daunte Wright break silence after fatal shooting by police l GMA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KBVWD5Y4zQ
Q knew back in November 2018...the sting was on in Maricopa County
https://t.me/cjtruth316/3147
Coca-Cola Gets Heat They Didn’t See Coming – Now What?
https://bit.ly/3gcBj1W
EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Single Mother Raided By FBI, Detained For a Week After Going Through an Open Door at the US Capitol — Now Faces Over 30 Years in Prison
https://bit.ly/3seev4o
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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