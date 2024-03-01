Police brutality and arrest with no explanation

I was pulled over for no reason and told to get out of my car because I was under arrest. NEVER told why I was pulled over or what I was being arrested for. My window was smashed, an officer jumped in on top of me, I was choked, punched in the head multiple times, tased 4 times, and ripped from my vehicle by four male officers!! I was thrown down in the glass from my window, held down, knelt on, cuffed, and thrown in the back of a vehicle. All without being told what I'd done!! After being taken to the ER for my injuries I was charged with 5 class A misdemeanors which I'm currently fighting.

I've made a complaint to the police department, the AG office, and I've filed a notice of claim.

***Trying to get this out to the public. ***

I also posted the call I made to 911 while this was happening.