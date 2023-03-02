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Why You Should Only Use HCL Activators With MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution)
MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a potent oxidizing agent that will detoxify a person's body of many different things such as toxic heavy metals, candida, parasites, and much more.
And when activating MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) which is what you need to do before taking it to get the broad spectrum and healing benefits from it, you need an activator and the most commonly sold type of activator that comes with is a citric acid activator and I needed to warn you are to why you should never use citric activators with MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and instead use an HCL 4% activator.
If want to learn about all the reasons why you should never use citric activators with MMS and why you should use an HCL 4% activator only (Miracle Mineral Solution) make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
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