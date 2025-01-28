BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP Positive Rapper DPB BTS/SP Video (CTP 20250129 S2EJanSpecial5)
5 views • 3 months ago

CTP S2EJanSpecial5 34m 47s before audio editing

CTP S2EJanSpecial5 NOTES ( listen (Wed Jan 29 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EJanSpecial5) Music w/ DPB, bringing positivity to RAP

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

 Music w/ DPB, bringing positivity to RAP [ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]

Transcript Bonus: "Music, TV, and more Movies" TheLibertyBeacon piece


Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding B4IN, Substack, piece for this Wed. Jan. 2pth Show/episode (B4IN/Substack pieces will resume Sat. Feb. 1 "Flashback 2024 (part 1)" piece for CTP S2E85 Show)

- https://WorldOfDPB.com

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13689775-christitutionalist-politics-CTP-S1E15-music-tv-politics-yes-and-movies-again-too

- https://beforeitsnews.com/republican/2024/10/god-and-trump-richard-lynch-and-left-cancel-culture-desperation-2445270.html

- BTS/SP Video: LINK TBD


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

- DeepCastPRO for Podcasters: tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters (Claim FREE listing)

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- https://tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S2EJanSpecial5 Audio: 34m 47s Wed Jan 29 2025)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & Polka Kings, Used With Permission Under License ]


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.


