Terminal Lucidity. The case of Anna Katharina Ehmer (When The Spirit Takes Over).

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The case of Anna Katharina Ehmer. In 1922 a 26 year old severely mentally handicapped woman, who had not uttered one word throughout her life burst into song moments before her death. This is known as terminal lucidity. Taken from the book 'When The Spirit Takes Over'. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092CB832C www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com