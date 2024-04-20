© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
April 19, 2024
A significant FISA vote has indicated an expansion of government surveillance that may bypass constitutional protections. Meanwhile, recent actions in Scotland and Canada have raised concerns about potential restrictions on freedom of speech for citizens.
AIRDATE: April, 18, 2024
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4qepil-fisa-and-the-surveillance-state.html