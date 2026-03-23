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🚨 "CONTEMPT OF COP!" 🚨
"NEVER TRUST THE POLICE, AND NEVER GO NEAR THEM"
⚠️ WARNING! ⚠️
Graphic images ahead, as these "dangerous and reckless" Policy Officers inflict horrific damages to a 15-year-old boy, impaling him on metal railings, while they carry out his unlawful arrest with devastating consequences...
🔗 Crimebodge YouTube - https://youtu.be/R-_Dx3wobWU
"The current structure for police complaints is entirely unfit for purpose, with Professional Standards Departments routinely obstructing proper investigation and perverting the course of justice."
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!