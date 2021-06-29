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Does it seem like everything in the world is upside down right now ? Nothing better than a bright sunny day at the Nature Lodge in Medellin , Colombia on this 29th of June.
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10 views • June 29, 2021
You can see an authentic Colombian Indian on our Bleach bottle . I mean now cool is that ? I grew up in Long Beach, Calif watching the cowboy and Indian movies back then. I loved those. Yes you can see we value our local products that we use to keep things clean around here. Also, check out my QuikSilver Lifeguard hat. We have so much fun here. We love hosting our guests at our 5 star Bed and Breakfast.
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