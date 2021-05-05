© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. John Lee, Prof of Pathology UK - Unlocked Documentary! (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
191 views • May 05, 2021
Dr. John Lee, Prof of Pathology UK - Unlocked Documentary! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ivor Cummins at:-
https://youtu.be/btWfAXQ8wYg
Unbelievably calm and rational cut on our viral issue! Pure Science and Medical Expertise.
PLEASE follow and support @Unlocked_UK_ guys who created this superb film - twitter @Unlocked_UK_
- also find them and join up / support them at: https://www.facebook.com/unlockedunitedkingdom/
NOTE, not for this one obviously, but my extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ivor Cummins at:-
https://youtu.be/btWfAXQ8wYg
Unbelievably calm and rational cut on our viral issue! Pure Science and Medical Expertise.
PLEASE follow and support @Unlocked_UK_ guys who created this superb film - twitter @Unlocked_UK_
- also find them and join up / support them at: https://www.facebook.com/unlockedunitedkingdom/
NOTE, not for this one obviously, but my extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.