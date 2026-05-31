Paris Riots After PSG Victory | Britain's George Floyd Moment | This Week's TOP World News 5/31/26

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World News Report: In France, a football victory turned into riots with 780 arrests nationwide. In December 2025, 18-year-old Southampton University student Henry Nowak was stabbed to death with a ceremonial kirpan knife by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa; Digwa falsely claimed racial abuse, prompting police to handcuff the dying Nowak as he pleaded "I can't breathe" before collapsing at the scene. Digwa was convicted of murder in late May 2026. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/paris-riots-after-psg-victory/
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