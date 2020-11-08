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Steve Pieczenic - Tous les bulletins de votes sont marqués par la technologie blockchain (VOST FR)
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21 views • November 08, 2020
L'expert en renseignement Steve Pieczenic explique que tous les bulletins de vote de l'élection présidentielle contiennent un filigrane basé sur la technologie blockchain qui permet de les tracer où qu'ils se trouvent et de faire la différence entre les vrais et les centaines de milliers de faux bulletins en faveur de Biden apparus comme par magie pendant le comptage des votes.
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