CDC Assoc. Dir. Is Asked How East Palestine Residents Are Still Getting Sick If Air & Water Are Safe'

And the response (BullCrap): “We really need to look a little bit more at the data”





Source:

https://rumble.com/v2b0mv8-cdc-assoc.-dir.-is-asked-how-east-palestine-residents-are-still-getting-sic.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3