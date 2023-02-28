CDC Assoc. Dir. Is Asked How East Palestine Residents Are Still Getting Sick If Air & Water Are Safe'
And the response (BullCrap): “We really need to look a little bit more at the data”
Source:
https://rumble.com/v2b0mv8-cdc-assoc.-dir.-is-asked-how-east-palestine-residents-are-still-getting-sic.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.