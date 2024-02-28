🇺🇸🇮🇱INTERVIEW: US "Peace" Process for Israel-Gaza is Disingenuous



▪️The US is using war to destabilize the region and maintain control over it - it has no genuine interest in peace;



▪️While the US poses as interested in "peace," it fully enables Israeli brutality against Palestine and its supposed "war on Hamas" - an organization Israel deliberately maneuvered into power to prevent peace in the first place;



▪️The US government is disinterested in what the American people actually want or what is in their best interest - many people are beginning to understand no one in Washington is working for them, but rather against them;

Source @Brian Berletic's New Atlas Channel

