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Kadyrov arrived in Mariupol and Met General Mordvichev. - Ukraine Said, "LONG KILLED". They Lied Again. - 032822.
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162 views • March 28, 2022
Kadyrov arrived in Mariupol and met General Mordvichev, "LONG KILLED" by Ukraine
Ukraine is proud of the list of "killed" Russian generals who are actually alive. And every day, Zelensky’s office enthusiastically tells nonsense about the destruction of large forces of the Russian Army in Chernobaevka.
Ukraine is proud of the list of "killed" Russian generals who are actually alive. And every day, Zelensky’s office enthusiastically tells nonsense about the destruction of large forces of the Russian Army in Chernobaevka.
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