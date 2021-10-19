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Even in a Blue State, Your Words Still Have Authority on Truth Unveiled with Paul Oebel
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10 views • October 19, 2021
I've heard too many times, What's the Use, I Live in a Blue State. Your words STILL have authority according to the Word of God. You must know the authority your words have, because your words and prayers are alive!
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30251 Golden Lantern, Ste E 374
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-- Website:
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-- Mobile App:
http://faithunveiledapp.com
-- Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/faithunveilednetwork
F(ph)armacy Sites:
Happy Family Site: https://cheapedtabsrx.com/catalog/view?slug=Stromectol
Pharmacy On Air: https://pharmacyonair.com
As many have requested, here are ways to donate to the Faith Unveiled Ministry:
🔴 TEXT TO GIVE: Text "Give +the Amount" to 949-989-5751
🔴 Monthly Recurring Donation: https://www.patreon.com/faithtv
🔴 Donate Bank to Bank via Zelle: Send to [email protected]
🔴 Donate via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/faithunveiled
🔴 CashApp: $FaithUnveiled
🔴 Venmo App: @FaithTV
🔴 Purchase from MyPillow.com and use code FUNTV for up to 50% discounts
Or you can mail a donation to:
Faith Unveiled Ministries
30251 Golden Lantern, Ste E 374
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
-- Website:
https://faithunveilednetwork.com
-- Website:
https://truthunveiled.tv
-- Mobile App:
http://faithunveiledapp.com
-- Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/faithunveilednetwork
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