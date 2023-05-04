Create New Account
Why Experts Think Commercial Real Estate Is The Next Shoe To Drop
What is happening
May 4, 2023
LEARN HOW TO PROTECT YOUR WEALTH IN UNCERTAIN TIMES WITH ITM TRADING 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN5042023&month=2023-05

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Tick, tick, tick. Can you hear the ticking of the clock? There are a lot of people out there that think that the next shoe to drop is going to be in commercial real estate. It is, isn't it? It's definitely, without a doubt, a major ticking time bomb. Coming up 📖


1:08 Commercial Real Estate

4:15 CMBS and CRE CLO

6:22 CRE Debt

11:12 Is This Global?

12:20 Gold Breakdown

15:07 Wrap Up 📑

goldsilverdebtdropitm trading inccommercial real estate

