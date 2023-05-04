Why Experts Think Commercial Real Estate Is The Next Shoe To Drop

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Tick, tick, tick. Can you hear the ticking of the clock? There are a lot of people out there that think that the next shoe to drop is going to be in commercial real estate. It is, isn't it? It's definitely, without a doubt, a major ticking time bomb. Coming up 📖
1:08 Commercial Real Estate
4:15 CMBS and CRE CLO
6:22 CRE Debt
11:12 Is This Global?
12:20 Gold Breakdown
15:07 Wrap Up 📑
